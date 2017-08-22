Original Art: Some Recent Work

/ Rick Yoder

Here are some more of my August projects.

image.jpeg

“Map of Hanserat, Vosh Kyaz, and the Isles.” Photo by artist. An imaginary map I came up with a while ago and wanted to see in color.

image

“Under the Sycamore Trees.” Photo by artist. We are like the dreamer…

image.jpeg

“Gluttony.” Photo by artist. I may do a series on the seven deadly sins.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s